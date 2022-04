OCHILTREE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to Ochiltree County Sheriff Bouchard, a teacher was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of having an improper relationship with a student.

Bouchard told MyHighPlains.com that David Alexander Drew turned himself into the Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office and was booked into jail. Later, Drew posted a $100,000 bond on the charge.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.