Ochiltree County Jail corrections officers save inmate’s life

PERRYTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “As you can imagine it has a tendency to turn your nerves on end but it’s something that we train for,” said Ochiltree County Jail Captain Tom Morris.

Morris on the life-or-death situation he and fellow corrections officer Nick Durfey encountered at the Ochiltree County Jail back on August 31st.

It all started when an inmate’s roommate called on the intercom to tell officers to come to check on him.

“Found him in an awkward position and obviously in distress. I used my radio and called for assistance, called for an ambulance and called for the defibrillator just in case. I went in and he had no pulse, was not breathing,” said Morris.

Morris immediately started CPR and soon after that is when Durfey showed up with the defibrillator.

“We delivered a shock just as the EMTs were coming into the building. They had a really good, quick response time that day. I delivered a shock then I continued compressions until the medics got their equipment in order,” said Morris.

After that initial shock, Morris said they got a pulse from the inmate who later regained consciousness at the hospital. The inmate was later discharged and released back to the Ochiltree County Jail the next day.

Also, this is not the first time Morris and Durfey have saved that very same inmate’s life, having saved him from a heart attack last December.

“My partner was the one that found him the first time and our roles were just reversed,” said Morris.

Though it was a chaotic situation, Morris said this is what they train for.

“You just begin to focus on the job. You’re trying to take care of that individual. You’re doing what you need to do to take care of them and to keep them alive and provide the best care you can for them,” said Morris.

Both Morris and Durfey have since been commended by Ochiltree County Sheriff Terry Bouchard for their life-saving actions.

Morris also said that he wants to encourage people to take a first-aid and CPR class so that they can possibly save someone’s life as well.