Ochiltree County child dies in 4-wheeler accident

FARNSWORTH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Ochiltree County Sheriff’s Office announced a child was killed during a four-wheeler accident on Tuesday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office reported that around 6 p.m. on June 29, Ike Beauchamp, a nine year-old of Farnsworth, died after a four-wheeler struck a tin fence. Ike was driving the vehicle with a relative at the time, but the report stated the passenger only had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

No charges are expected, according to the Sheriff’s Office.