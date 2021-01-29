Oceans Behavioral Hospital opens in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On January 19th, Oceans Behavioral Hospital Amarillo opened it’s doors.

It is intended to provide inpatient and outpatient behavioral healthcare to adults age 50 and over.

Oceans Behavioral Hospital Amarillo said that the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the demand for behavioral health services with more than 41% of Americans struggling with a mental health issue and with seniors particularly affected as they have become even more isolated.

Tim Bowles, hospital administrator at Oceans Behavioral Hospital Amarillo said they offer a great system of care such as daily therapy, medication management, and activity groups.

Bowles said that oceans will fill a gap that has been identified in the area.

“Oceans has been a long time coming for this area. We are very fortunate to have great partnerships in our community, with the mental health community in particular, that we are able to fill the need that are in the area as it relates to mental health,” said Bowles.

Bowles said that are receiving positive feedback from patients that they are serving.

Bowles said that if you want to more about Oceans and the services they provide or if their loved one meets the criteria for their services, give them a call at (806) 310-2205.

Bowles said you have to have a primary mental health diagnosis and that the mental health diagnosis actually can cause risk of harm to yourself or others or grave judgment impairment to be able to receive care at Oceans.

The virtual ribbon cutting event can be viewed here;