OBSI asking for help regarding ‘suspicious disappearance’ of Roger Mills County man

ROGER MILLS COUNTY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OBSI) stated it is asking for information regarding the suspicious disappearance of 33-year-old Rhett Patrick Allen.

Allen is described as a man, 5’9”, 145 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has been

known to frequent the Texas panhandle area.





The Roger Mills County Sheriff’s Office said it requested a full OSBI investigation after Allen was last seen on March 3, 2021 just before 1 p.m. Allen was scheduled to go to a treatment facility in Oklahoma City.

Reports said that Allen was supposed to meet his parents who were taking him to the facility. When he failed to meet them, they located Allen’s pickup truck at his home in Crawford, Okla., locked and containing his wallet, phone and packed bags.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Allen, please contact the OSBI immediately at 800 – 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov. You can remain anonymous.