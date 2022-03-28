AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System is one of only three hospitals in the country to achieve gluten-free facility certification.

“We offer the service to be gluten-free,” said Bernice Lopez, NWTHS Patient Services Manager of Food and Nutrition. “So we prepare it completely different from any other food in our kitchen that we would normally do.”

She says gluten-free was the best decision for patient safety.

“That way these people have no chances of getting any kind of gluten in their system,” she said. “So they don’t have any kind of setback at the hospital.”

Northwest received the certification from the gluten-free food service validation program, which validates establishments from restaurants to college and senior dining facilities.

“Our staff has been well-trained, we re-train every three months, so that way, they’re aware and so if there’s any kind of changes made with the regulations, they’re aware,” she said.

So, what exactly is gluten? According to Johns Hopkins, it’s a protein found in the wheat plant and some other grains, it also works as a binding agent in processed foods.

Gluten isn’t broken down in the digestive system, and can trigger an autoimmune response in many people called celiac disease. With the population being more health conscious, Lopez says it helps serve the community better.

“We’re able to give back to our patients, by keeping them safe while they’re here,” she said.