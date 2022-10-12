AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced it will be hosting the Better Breathers Club, an American Lung Association initiative, on Oct. 19 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Community Lecture Room at Northwest hospital.

NWTHS said the Better Breathers Club is an initiative by the American Lung Association that aims to provide education, support, and a chance for those who may be living with chronic lung disease to find a sense of connection.

Robert Hands, an attorney, will be guest speaking at the event on “Medical/Legal Documents for Patients and End of Life Concerns.” NWTHS said attendance is free and open to the public.