NWTHS Behavioral Health offers ‘Lunch & Learn’ series for Mental Health Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health is set to offer “Lunch & Learns” each Friday at noon as part of an effort to bring awareness to behavioral health issues in the community, and to recognize Mental Health Month.

As described by NWTHS, the series will include speakers for the following topics:

May 14 – Understanding Childhood Adverse Events

May 21 – Grief Treatments and Interventions

May 28 – Exposure Therapy

Mental Health Awareness Month has been observed in the US since 1949, according to NWTHS. Said the NWTHS, “Each year millions of Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. During May, the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) joins the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. Each year we fight stigma, provide support, educate the public and advocate for policies that support people with mental illness and their families.”

According to NAMI data:

20.6% of US adults (51.5 million people) experienced mental illness in 2019, but only 43.8% of them received treatment.

1 in 5 US adults experience mental illness each year, but less than half get treatment.

50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.

More information, and registration for the Lunch & Learn Series, can be found here.