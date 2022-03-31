AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System recently celebrated a huge milestone, marking 40 years at its Coulter location in Amarillo, according to a news release from the system.

The hospital moved from Seventh Street to the Coulter location, with the historic move including “multiple teams transporting patients and 20 ambulances.” The hospital celebrated its grand opening in March 1982, NWTH said.

The hospital is now a 495-bed facility and is the designated Level III Trauma Center for the region, which includes a Children’s Hospital, Heart Hospital, and multiple community locations, the hospital added.

NWTH released a 40 Year Celebration video which can be seen on the hospital website or the YouTube channel.