Amarillo, TX (KAMR/KCIT) — As the winter season continues here are some helpful tips from our own National Weather Service (NWS) office in Amarillo to be prepared for future winter weather systems.

Have blankets and heat sources in your vehicle if you have to travel during winter storms. Inspect your car’s tire pressure, fuel levels, and antifreeze to make sure it’s ready to hit the roads for those snowy day.

Warning Coordination Meteorologist Michael Gittinger says most importantly: “The biggest thing that you can do is when we have you know, those those conditions is if you don’t have to travel they just don’t.”

Also have flashlights, batteries, and alternative heat sources for your home as a backup in case the power ever goes out. The NWS will always issue watches and advisories so that you can be prepared ahead of time.

Gittinger states: “-people can get frustrated that you are prepared for something and then it doesn’t happen, but it’s much more desirable than not being prepared for something that happens.”