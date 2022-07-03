AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office, Amarillo(NWS), is warning people of the dangers of wildfires caused by fireworks this holiday weekend.

According to a Facebook post from the NWS, some grasses across the Oklahoma and Texas Panhandles are still dry. The NWS advises people to be extra careful when handling or using fireworks.

The NWS also stated that nearly 85% of wildfires are caused by humans.

