NWS Amarillo declares this Southern Great Plains Wildfire Awareness Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As we enter the typical peak season for wildfires in our area, the National Weather Service (NWS) Amarillo declared the week of Feb. 8 through Feb. 12 Southern Great Plains Wildfire Awareness Week.

“We wanted to highlight it because we are going into what is the peak of the season now,” said Mike Gittinger, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at NWS Amarillo.

Gittinger said most of the moisture for our area happens in the summer, and during that time, grass fuel is grown. Fire season does not start far behind.

“Fire season starts after the first freeze, generally in October at some point, maybe early November, and then we go into the driest months of the year,” said Gittinger. “As we get into late February and going into March, we start to warm up and you get more potential of these very windy and dry systems. So everything just kind of comes together.”

Even with the traces of snow we have seen and are expected to see over the coming weekend, Gittinger said it does not contain a lot of liquid content. Meaning it does not really help in terms of moisture.

“If you were to meltdown on average, to get an inch of liquid, you have to have about 10 inches of snow on average,” Gittinger said. “It takes quite a bit of snow to produce much as far as when you melt that down into actual liquid water.”

Gittinger offers more wildfire preparedness tips, along with safety tips when it comes to the temperatures we will see this weekend. Those can be seen in the above video.