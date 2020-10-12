Nutrien continues community investment with Aluminum Dome donation

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Borger City Council recently accepted a $285,000 pledge from Nutrien to support the City’s Aluminum Dome Project. Nutrien has pledged to provide $57,000 a year, recognizing 1957 as the Dome’s original construction date, for five years.

Nutrien’s pledge, it says, recognizes the Dome project’s potential and its positive impact on the community. The project will completely renovate the existing Aluminum Dome, adding modern amenities such as lighting, heating and air, waterproofing, and acoustic treatments. Additionally a multi-use banquet hall, two meeting rooms, a catering kitchen, and bathrooms are planned.

The facility design would support many indoor and outdoor events, including provisions for concerts, weddings, large catered meals, stock shows, car shows, trade shows, agricultural education, and regional meetings and conventions.

Nutrien’s investment, according to the City, supports five total funding sources. Other sources include Hotel Occupancy Tax, a Venue Tax, Tourism Fund Balance, and existing property tax revenue. The Venue Tax will be on the Nov. 3 ballot; if approved it establishes a 2% Hotel Occupancy Tax in support of the Dome. Like existing Hotel Occupancy Tax, it is added onto a traveler’s total bill and paid to the City.

The property tax rate will not increase to fund the project, claims the City, and voting for the Venue Tax will not raise property taxes.

The complete project finance plan can be found at BorgerTX.gov.

“The City is extremely grateful to continue our strong community partnership with companies like Nutrien,” says Borger’s announcement, “whose ongoing dedication to community involvement improves the community we all call home.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: