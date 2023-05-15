AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Panhandle Nursing Honor Guard recently performed its first living tribute ceremony.

The ceremony honored retired nurse and West Texas A&M University instructor Mary Truitt. Truitt was a nurse for 50 years and instructor for almost 20 years according to her son Michael Truitt.

“It’s very much for her and very much deserved,” Michael Truitt said. “She played a part in the nursing profession in this area of the Texas Panhandle for a long time. There’s a lot of former students out there who loved and respected her as a nurse and as a person.”

The tribute was hosted at SkyWest, and Mary Truitt was surrounded by former colleagues, students, family and friends.

“It feels wonderful,” said Truitt. “You should honor nurses because they have earned the right to be honored.”

Michael Truitt shared that his mom inspired him to pursue a career in nursing when he was searching for a second career and now, he’s been a nurse for 30 years.

She was one of my instructors,” he said. “At the time, it was awkward but now I look at it as a life experience that not everybody can have.”

According to the Texas Panhandle Nursing Honor Guard, its mission is to honor the life and passing of a nurse who dedicated their life to caring for others. In a traditional ceremony, they “release their fallen colleague from their earthly duties by recognizing, honoring and paying tribute to their lifelong dedication and sacrifices of caring for others.”

Now the organization is performing living tributes to show appreciation for nurses before they pass.

“It is so exciting to be able to show admiration for someone who’s alive instead of upon their passing from this world,” said Missy Britt, the President of the Texas Panhandle Nursing Honor Guard. “It brings me joy and swell with pride to see someone who has been so recognized by, former classmates, teachers, along with the former nursing students.”

Any nurse is able to join the honor guard or have a ceremony performed as long as they are retired or actively practice in good standing.

“If any family member wants to reach out to us upon their passing and or if they’re still living toward the end of their life, we will be more than welcome to go to any funeral or any place that they might be to honor them at that time,” said Britt.

During a tribute, nurses or their families are given several items that reflect their dedication to nursing.

“We will be giving a nursing lamp which is a symbol of the nurses,” said Britt. “When we first get our pinning, we are given a lamp which is a very important part of the Florence Nightingale tradition. She is given a certificate of appreciation, a blanket with her name on it and then we give a red rose to the living.”

During tributes for nurses who have passed a white rose, bible and candle are given to the family.

The hope of the nursing honor guard is that the community recognizes and honors the work that nurses provide to the community.

“I hope that it will show how nursing is important in this community,” said Michael. “The kind of impact that nurses have to the community in general and maybe it can help somebody you know.”

The Texas Panhandle Nursing Honor Guard serves the Texas Panhandle, Northeastern New Mexico, Western Oklahoma and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

For more information on how to join or request a ceremony, individuals are able to contact them online, or by email at TPNHG@outlook.com.