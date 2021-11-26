Multiple injured in early Thursday morning fire in Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Randall County Fire Department released information on an early Thursday morning fire in the county that left multiple people injured.

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, the department responded to a residential structure fire in the 4900 block of FM 1258 at 4:11 a.m. Callers reported that residents were still inside the residence with possible injuries.

When individuals from the department arrived, all occupants were outside of the residence. However, several were injured. The fire was under control by 5:22 a.m. and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

According to the release, several individuals were transported to a local hospital with injuries. An adult male was then airlifted to UMC in Lubbock for burn injuries.