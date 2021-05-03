Nuclear Care Partners celebrating community’s healthcare heroes

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In the spirit of National Nurses Week, Nuclear Care Partners said it is celebrating Healthcare Heroes in our local community all throughout May.

Said the Company, “From the support staff working behind the scenes to the front-line teams, we’ve been moved by the courage, kindness, and bravery of our Healthcare Heroes over the past year and want to offer a way to recognize their incredible determination and kind hearts for service.”

To recognize a Healthcare Hero, please visit here.

Each week in May, the Company said it will be randomly selecting winners from the nominations, providing prizes, and recognizing them on social media pages.

“Here at Nuclear Care Partners, our mission is centered on providing exceptional care to one of the most vulnerable populations, our nation’s former nuclear weapons workers. As our patients battle various chronic illnesses and cancer, putting them in the high-risk category for COVID-19, we offer our heartfelt thanks to the dedicated Healthcare Heroes across our country who are saving lives and keeping our patients and our communities safe.”

“This is just one small way we want to bring the community together and say thank you to those who continue to demonstrate such compassion and devotion to our nation’s healthcare industry. If you know a Healthcare Hero deserving of recognition & praise, nominate them at the link listed above!”