AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an announcement from the Amarillo Police Department, officers have responded to the scene of a shooting in the 3800 block of southwest 6th Avenue.

No further information was given by the department announcement, at around 1:35 p.m. on Tuesday.

Drivers are advised to be cautious in the area and watch for emergency responders and officers on or in the roadway. Drivers should also consider alternate routes through the area.

This story is developing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.