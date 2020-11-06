November marks ‘National Adoption Month,’ CPS officials need families looking to adopt

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — November is “National Adoption Month” and local Child Protection Service officials say they’re always on the lookout for families wanting to adopt.

“I think sometimes people aren’t sure that they could ever do something like that and it’s not true,” said Rachael DeVries, Child Protective Services Adoption Supervisor.

What DeVries is referring to is the reasons why families may be hesitant to adopt, but she says those concerns should be put away.

“You have a huge support group of people that will guide you through the process, be there with you through the entire time. Everyone is personal, family is important because it does take a village to raise a child. Whether that is your adopted child or your biological child but people can do it,” said Devries.

According to the Texas Department of Family Protective Services, a little over 5,200 children have been adopted this year.

So what is the number of children adopted in the Texas panhandle?

“344 kids have been adopted and that’s wonderful. We still do have about 250 that are still looking for and hoping for their no-matter-what families,” said DeVries.

As adoption supervisor for CPS in Amarillo, DeVries oversees all adoption processes in the panhandle.

Devries says when the child joins their new family, it’is a powerful moment that never gets old for her.

“There’s two joys for me in that process. Number one, the joy on these kids faces that it’s over. They don’t have to worry anymore about having to go to a different home. It’s done. They’re so happy. From the family, it’s the same thing. You can see the relief on their face. It’s been a long walk for many of them. There’s an ending to it and it’s a happy ending,” said DeVries.

Nov. 19 will be “National Adoption Day” in the panhandle where a total of 13 children will be adopted into seven families through virtual adoption hearings.

An after party will be held at the Amarillo Arts Institute to celebrate the new families.

If you are interested in adoption, you can contact Saint Francis Ministries at 806-553-4276.

More from MyHighPlains.com: