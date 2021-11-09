November in the Supreme Court: What’s happening? Why should I care?

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The US Supreme Court (SCOTUS) began a historic term at the beginning of October, after 18 months of strictly virtual meetings. After weeks of hearing arguments regarding issues such as abortion, guns, and religion, high-stakes cases have continued to approach the bench in a steady stream that will impact every community in the nation.

Although the SCOTUS building has been closed to the public due to considerations for COVID-19, oral arguments can be heard live here.

What’s happening, and when? How could these cases impact life on the High Plains?

Here is a week-by-week look for October in the Supreme Court:

Nov. 1 – Nov. 3

Monday, Nov. 1 United States v. Texas The issue: One of the major cases that the Supreme Court is set to hear about abortion in the US this session, this case does not center around whether or not a person has a right to the procedure itself. Instead, the court must decide whether the US can sue the state of Texas in federal court in order to stop Texas Senate Bill 8 from being enforced. SB 8 is the most restrictive abortion law in the country, and went into effect in September by setting up a bounty system in order to allow lawsuits by anyone, against anyone who allegedly assists a person with getting an abortion after a fetus has a detectable heartbeat. Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson The issue: The court will decide whether or not a state can prevent the federal court from reviewing – and therefore possibly stopping – a law that bans people from exercising a constitutional right by giving private citizens the authority to enforce the law with lawsuits. In a clear conflict with the court’s decisions in Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which established a constitutional right to an abortion up until a fetus is viable (usually around the 24th week of pregnancy), SB 8 bans doctors from performing abortions around the start of the sixth week of pregnancy, which effectively stopped the majority of legal abortions in the state. However, the biggest part of the argument at hand was how the law itself was structured – SB 8 gave private individuals instead of state officials the power to enforce the law, in order to make it harder for the law’s constitutionality to be challenged in court. How’d it go? The oral arguments around whether or not the US could sue Texas about the law involved two cases, three hours of arguments, four sets of lawyers, 50 mentions of abortion, and one pair of red socks. Both of the cases were presented to the justices at the same time, with quite a bit of the discussion centering around whether abortion providers or the US federal goverment had more of a legal avenue to challenge SB 8. After the three hours of arguments, the justices appeared likely to allow the case brought by Texas abortion providers to go forward, even if they did not seem to agree on the rationale of the lawsuit. The justices seemed more skeptical about the lawsuit filed by President Biden’s administration, and they did not clarify whether the law will stay in effect in Texas. Justice Elena Kagan observed that the “entire point” of SB 8 was to “find the chink in the armor” of Ex parte Young, a 1908 SCOTUS case that allowed lawsuits in federal courts against staet officials in order to keep them from enforcing unconstitutional laws, but banned injunctions against state courts. She suggested that the court should not simply resign itself to the idea that “we’ve never seen this before, so we can’t do anything about it.” Texas Solicitor General Judd Stone said that providers can challenge SB 8 in state courts if they are sued under the law, and “eventually” seek review of those decisions through the Supreme Court. However, that would involve the providers and other defendents sued under SB 8 very likely losing their initial cases – which would mean that along with costs and attorney’s fees, they would lost at least $10,000. Multiple justices were concerned that because the penalties people will suffer from lawsuits brought under SB 8 are significant and broadly applicable, no one would be willing to get sued, lose, and then challenge that loss through a federal court review. Evidence from the past two months suggests SB 8 is having that desired ‘chilling’ effect – leading to clinics turning away many patients seeking abortions, and the number of abortions performed legally in Texas plummetting. Justice Brett Kavanaugh also noted that because the law has a retroactivity provision, abortions performed during a time in which the law was blocked but then went back into effect could also be subject to lawsuits. Kavanaugh observed that that provision has an extra ‘chilling’ effect, because “even the prospect of future changes” and “millions and millions of dollars” of potential liability would lead most clinics to not offer abortions even when legal. Conservative justices also openly worried about the idea of SB 8’s enforcement scheme being copied in order to prevent other constituional rights from being exercised. For instance, the argument that gun rights, free speech rights, or religious rights could be stifled and no one would be able to defend those rights in court because of similar chilling effects. Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer suggested that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton could be sued by abortion providers about the law. If he were properly sued, an injunction against him would also extend to any plaintiffs who filed lawsuits as “private attorneys general.” Kavanaugh also wondered whether state judges, who would entertain private civil suits and therefore be the ones enforcing the law, could be sued as well. An official ruling from the court in either case has yet to be released.



Tuesday, Nov. 2 Badgerow v. Walters The issue: The court will decide whether or not federal courts have subject-matter juristiction toward an arbitration award under the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA) when the only basis for their jurisdiction is that the underlying disput involves a federal question. The base problem seems to be that the FAA creates some major rules about arbitration, but it isn’t clear about how much the federal courts are allowed to enforce those rules. Arbitration is a way to settle a dispute outside of the courts. Two parties can settle an issue using an impartial third party, often by making a decision that everyone can agree to. For it to be considered arbitration, an impartial third party has to be involved in the process. Denise Badgerow is a former employee of Greg Walters’ business, and there is a dispute between them regarding how she was fired. A federal court ordered Badgerow to settle outside of court, or arbitrate; since she lost the arbitration several years ago, she has been trying to get the court to vacate (appeal and nullify) the decision that was against her. Because Walters already has a federal-court order that confirmed the outcome of the arbitration, Badgerow is asking the federal courts to say they cannot issue those orders, so that she can pursue her goal in state court. Why is this relevant to the High Plains? Any issue that a court orders the involved parties to settle through arbitration could be impacted by this ruling. For example, a current issue that’s concerning dozens of employees in the High Plains; workers worried about losing their jobs because of vaccine mandates. If Tyson or Bell Helicopter fires a person on the basis of them not being vaccinated for COVID-19, that situation is taken to a local federal court and a judge orders that the matter needs to be settled through arbitration, and the person who was fired feels unfairly treated by how that arbitration settlement pans out – what is their next step? This case could decide if that person would be able to appeal the settlement and get that agreement erased. Houston Community College System v. Wilson The issue: Does the First Amendment restrict the authority of an elected body to issue a censure resolution that responds to a speech made by one of its members? The Houston Community College System board members, including David Wilson, have been embroiled in a fight with accusations of greed and corruption that has led to one board member’s conviction on federal bribery charges. Private investigators are involved, as well as two separate lawsuits filed by Wilson against the board and his fellow trustees. Still, that wasn’t the biggest point of discussion during the oral argument. Instead, the justices were asked whether or not Wilson was protected from censure (being condemned in writing) by the board because of his First Amendment rights after criticism of what he Wilson described as a “pay toplay” culture on the board. Houston Community College System’s lawyer Richard Morris argued that while Wilson has the consitutional right to criticize the board, the board is also allowed to respond to what he says. While a majority of the justices seemed to agree with Morris, Justices Samuel Alito and Sonia Sotomayor raised concerns about the broader implication. Sotomayor said pressed about the limits of the elected body’s power to sanction members – does a group of elected officials have the power to expel or imprison members? Chief Justice John Roberts wondered whether, for example, the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board – whose members are appointed rather than elected – could censure a member who decided not to stand for the national anthem at a baseball game. Further, Justice Clarence Thomas oserved that with that line of thought, whether it would be possible for a legislature could sanction a private citizen. Justice Amy Coney Barrett was among those skeptical of the kind of speech that can be censured. For instance, she asked, could a legislator use racial slurs on the floor of the legislature and be censured for that, but then use those same slurs later in a press conference without any punishment? Why is this relevant to the High Plains? In the last few months, the state of Texas has put into effect multiple controversial bills regarding how public schools should treat and teach students. These include restrictions on transgender students in UIL sports, banning curriculum from projects like the 1619 Project and discussions on Critical Race Theory, and a ban from Governor Greg Abbott prohibiting school districts from requiring masks. If a school board member, which would be an elected official to an elected body, disagreed with any of these measures and said so openly – would the rest of the school board be able to punish that member? How severe would that punishment be? A decision from the court is expected by summer, which means this case could impact how and where school board members express their views by the next school year and next election cycle.

Wednesday, Nov. 3 New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen The issue: If the state of New York denies a person’s application for a concealed-carry license for self-defense, does that violate the Second Amendment? It seemed like New York’s 108-year-old law regarding handgun licenses could see significant changes, but the justices may keep their decision narrow – focusing on just the New York law and others like it – and save the broader questions about the right to carry a gun outside the home for a different time. The law in New York currently requires a person who wants a license to carry a concealed handgun to show “proper cause” for the license. Courts in New York have defined this to require applicants to show a special need other than only want to protect themselves or their property. Multiple liberal justices argued that the case should be given to a lower court so that more facts can be developed regarding how many permits have been granted by the state – coming off lawyer Paul Clement portraying the law as one that prevents most people from getting a license to carry a gun for self defense in the state. Why is this relevant to the High Plains? While it seems possible that the court will keep its ruling to the New York law specifically and others like it, there was prolongued discussion during the oral argument on this case regarding the Second Amendment as a base. Does the Second Amendment grant a person the right to have a gun outside of their home automatically, and then the government is allowed to regulate and take away from that broad allowence – or does it work the other way around, in that people begin without being able to have a gun outside their home but then the majority of people should be able to easily access a license to do so? As of Sept. 2021, House Bill 1927 eliminated the requirement for a person in Texas to have a license to carry a handgun. This means that most people over 21 in the state are llowed to carry a handgun in a holster, either openly or concealed, without a license. However, if the court’s decision (expected in the summer) addresses how the Second Amendment should be literally interpreted, Texas’ laws such as HB 1927 could face challenges on the basis of constitutionality.



Nov. 8 – Nov. 10

Nov. 29 – Nov. 30

This story is ongoing. Check with MyHighPlains.com for updates.