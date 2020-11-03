November 4, Interstate 40 lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Nov. 4, the left and center lanes of I-40 westbound will be closed at Western Street for repairs.
The Texas Department of Transportation asks drivers to find alternate routes if possible or expect delays.
TxDOT encourages drivers to slow down and consider road crews.
