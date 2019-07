Amarillo Little Theatre stops by to talk about their upcoming show, The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

JULY 19 and 20 @ 7:30 PM

JULY 20 and 21 @ 2:30 PM

Amarillo Little Theatre Mainstage

2019 Civic Circle

Rated PG 10 and older

Tickets: $18 for ages 12 and up. $15 for under 12

Box Office opens to public July 8th at 10:00 am

Reserve by phone: (806) 355-9991

or online at: www.amarillolittletheatre.org