‘Not being eliminated’: WT President sets meeting to hear concerns regarding spirit activities

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — West Texas A & M University President Walter Wendler said that WT cheer and dance squads “are not being eliminated”, but instead will have “an expanded impact on the campus experience”.

In a statement, President Wendler also said that WT leadership will meet with cheer and dance groups, as well as current spirit activity groups on Monday, March 29, to address concerns and visions for spirit activities on campus.

“Aspects of the March 9 memorandum could be subject to misunderstanding,” President Wendler said. “Cheer and dance are not being eliminated. WT cheer, dance and extended spirit programs will have an expanded impact on the campus experience.”

In addition, he asked for patience from students and fans while the University works to enhance the WT campus experience.

“You can help by remaining patient while changes are entirely, carefully, and professionally worked through,” he said. “And a renewed vision for spirit activities is shaped that will enable WT to better serve student and alumni communities.”

Earlier this month, WT announced expansive changes to the WT cheer and dance squads, and would be moving towards forming a single spirit squad.