Northwest Texas Hospital to honor veterans with salute ceremony

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) will be hosting a special ceremony, which will celebrate and honor employed veterans at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

According to Northwest Hospital the event will be held at the Northwest front lawn, located at 1501 S. Coulter, and the public is invited to attend the ceremony, which will include the singing of the National Anthem by Shelly Martinez and Randall County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard.

In addition, American flags will be displayed on the lawn with names of hospital employees who have served in the U.S. military. The Salute for Veteran’s event will give families the opportunity to honor their loved ones.

“We look forward to honoring all of our veterans, and we wanted to dedicate a special time to recognize

our Northwest veterans at the hospital and thank them for their service,” said Ryan Chandler, NWTHS

CEO.

“This tribute is an opportunity for all Northwest employees and members of our community to

come together and acknowledge the incredible sacrifices so many men and women have made for our

country and continue to do so today, we are appreciative,” concluded Chandler.