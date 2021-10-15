Northwest Texas Hospital and BSA nurses recognized by Sunshine for Charlotte Organization

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Both Northwest Texas Hospital and BSA have nurses who were recognized by Sunshine for Charlotte organization.

The awards were presented earlier today at each hospital.

The awards went to NICU nurses who were selected for their hard work.

“We are awarding one at Northeast Sierra Taylor and one at BSA named Laura Bailey and their applications really stood out to the committee that helped us choose based upon how they took care of patients and how they took care of the families of the patients and how they really went above and beyond loving on the smallest of us all,” said Stephanie Price, Sunshine for Charlotte.

Sunshine for Charlotte is having their 5K run/walk in person on Saturday, Oct. 23, or if you would like to participate virtually you can participate up until Nov. 6.