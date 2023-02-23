AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System is set to the “Better Breathers Club” from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on March 15 in the Community Lecture Room at Northwest Texas Hospital.

The lecture will welcome guest speaker Registered Nurse Pat Gray, who will present “Chair Yoga” which NWTH explained is a low-impact exercise for those who are limited in their mobility.

In addition, chair yoga will assist with breathing issues, Parkinson’s, Arthritis, and other debilitating issues, said NWTH.

NWTH noted that the Better Breathers Club is an initiative from the American Lung Association to teach and provide support and connection to those living with chronic lung disease.

The public is welcome to attend the lecture at no cost, according to NWTH.

Contact Lisa Solomon at 806-351-5864 for more information on the event.