AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Northwest Texas Healthcare System welcome their first baby of the New Year, Kareem Brown.

According to an NTHS press release, at around 7:23 a.m. Arek Duang delivered Kareem on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023.

Duang was excited to deliver the first baby of the New Year at the Northwest Texas Healthcare System. Mom and Dad were also excited to welcome their baby boy and are overjoyed to start 2023 with their son.