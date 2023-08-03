AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced that it has been verified as a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons. NWTHS will host a ceremony from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday to celebrate the achievement.

A news release from NWTHS detailed that as a Level II Trauma Center the system “continues to provide the highest level of care, as it has been for more than 30 years.” More than 50,000 patients are treated at NWTHS annually from around the Texas Panhandle, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Kansas.

As explained by the American Trauma Society, a Level II Trauma Center includes elements of care such as:

24-hour immediate coverage by general surgeons as well as orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, anesthesiology, emergency medicine, radiology and critical care;

Possible referrals to a Level I Trauma Center for tertiary care such as cardiac surgery, hemodialysis and microvascular surgery;

Trauma prevention and continuing education programs for staff; and

Incorporating a comprehensive quality assessment program.

“NWTHS continues to serve the needs of injured patients and is proud to continue to be lead trauma facility in partnership with specialty physicians, nurses, ancillary staff, regional EMS, and those who advocate for the interests of patients they serve throughout the region,” the release read.