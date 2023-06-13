(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 13, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) released information on its behavioral health youth summer program, set to begin on June 20.

NWTHS, according to a news release, will host two series of mental health programs for kids ages 12-17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays beginning on June 20. The first session will take place from June 20-July 14 while the second session will run from July 18-Aug. 11.

NWTHS went on to note that the structure and support changes that teens may experience as the school year ends and summer begins can lead to “increased isolation, lack of motivation and loneliness.” NWTHS added that group therapy can “be a great way to combat depression and anxiety symptoms by connecting with peers.”

Education, the release detailed, will provide teens with the skills needed to improve their overall health and self-esteem as the session will include music therapy, art projects, Nerf Wars, and more.

Call 808-354-1835 for more information or to register for the sessions.