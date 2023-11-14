AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced it will host a groundbreaking event on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 2:30 p.m. for its new emergency department locations.

According to NWTHS, the Northwest Emergency at Tascosa will be an 11,570-square-foot building on a 5-acre lot. The new location will have nine treatment areas, imaging equipment, laboratory and will be available for outpatient testing.

NWTHS said the project is expected to take 12-14 months, with an anticipated opening in January of 2025.