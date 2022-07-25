AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced Monday that the system received an award from the American Heart Association related to its stroke treatment program

According to a news release, the Northwest Texas Healthcare System recently received the American Heart Association’s Stroke Gold Plus, Target: Strong Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type Two Diabetes Honor Roll Award Get With the Guidelines-Stroke quality achievement award. This award is a quality achievement award for the system’s commitment to ensuring that stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment.

Officials with the system said this treatment, based on nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, leads to more lives saved and reduced disability. According to the release, Get With The Guidelines-Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care, making sure that officials adhere to the guidelines which can minimize the impact of a stroke and could prevent death.

“Northwest Texas Healthcare System is committed to improving patient care by adhering to the latest treatment guidelines,” said Northwest Texas Healthcare System Chief Executive Officer Ryan Chandler. “Get With The Guidelines makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis, which studies show can help patients recover better. The end goal is to ensure more people in the Texas Panhandle and surrounding communities can experience longer, healthier lives.”

According to the release, healthcare systems qualify for the award by demonstrating how their organization has “committed to providing quality care for stroke patients.” They also help educate patients to manage their health and recovery at home.

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Northwest Texas Healthcare System for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, M.D., chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

The system also received an award from the association related to type two diabetes, the release said.