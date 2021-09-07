Northwest Texas Healthcare System receives national recognition for ‘efforts to improve stroke treatment’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare(NWTHS) has received multiple awards for its “commitment to prioritizing quality care for stroke patients,” according to a press release by NWTHS.

NWTHS received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With the Guideline – Stroke Achievement Award, according to a nationally recognized research-based guidelines, and the hospital is the only hospital in Amarillo to receive additional recognition as Stroke Elite and appear on the Type 2 Honor Roll.

According to the hospital, a special reception will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 2:00 p.m. in The Heart Hospital lobby.

“Northwest Texas Healthcare System is honored to be recognized by the American Heart Association for our dedication to helping our patients have the best possible chance of survival and after a stroke,” said Ryan Chandler, CEO. “Get With The Guidelines-Stroke makes it easier for our teams to put proven knowledge and guidelines to work on a daily basis to improve outcomes for stroke patients.”

Program participants apply for the award by “demonstrating how their organization has committed to providing quality care for stroke patients,” the release said. Participants also provide education to patients to help them when they go back home.

“We are pleased to recognize Northwest Texas Healthcare System for their commitment to stroke care,” said Lee H. Schwamm, M.D., national chairperson of the Quality Oversight Committee and Executive Vice Chair of Neurology, Director of Acute Stroke Services, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts.

Schwamm added, “Research has shown that hospitals adhering to clinical measures through the Get With The Guidelines quality improvement initiative can often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates.”

NWTHS received the Association’s StrokeSM Elite award, with the hospital being recognized by meeting “quality measures developed to reduce the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or TPA, the only drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat ischemic stroke,” the release explained.

In addition, the hospital received the Association’s Type 2 Honor Roll award for meeting “quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score.”

NWTHS stated that the the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the U.S. is a stroke and on average, someone in the U.S. suffers a stroke every 40 seconds. Nearly 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year, with early detection and treatment being the key to improving survival and limiting disability, the release concluded.