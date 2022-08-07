AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials from Northwest Texas Healthcare System(NWTHS) announced that the U.S. News & World Report has ranked North West Texas Healthcare System as a 2022-2023 High Performing Hospital. According to the release, this is the highest award a hospital can earn for U.S. News Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The release stated that Northwest Texas Healthcare System earned High Performing ratings for the following conditions:

Kidney Failure

Heart Attack

Heart Failure

COPD

Stroke

“This recognition is an affirmation to the dedication of the physicians and employees of Northwest who work diligently to provide quality care for our patients,” Ryan Chandler, CEO of NWTHS said. “It is a great honor to recognize our team but most importantly that our community is receiving quality care to keep them close to home,”

According to the release, for the 2022-2023 Best Hospitals rankings and ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 20 procedures and conditions. Fewer than half of all hospitals received any High Performing rating, and only four earned this rating in all procedures and conditions. State and metro area rankings reflect the highest performing hospitals in the area across multiple areas of care.

Officials stated that the annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“When patients are considering their options for care, the Best Hospitals ratings are designed to help them identify hospitals that excel in the kind of care they may need,”Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News said. “A hospital that`s earned a High Performing rating in a service may be a good option for patients in need of that service and their medical professionals to consider.”

The release stated that the U.S. News Procedures & Conditions methodology is based entirely on objective measures of quality such as survival rates, patient experience, and how successfully each hospital helps patients get back home.

For more information, visit The Northwest Texas Healthcare System website.