Northwest Texas Healthcare System partners with WTAMU Nursing School

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced it is partnering with West Texas A&M University to offer tuition reimbursement for its employees who are interested in obtaining their BSN through the West Texas A&M’s online “ADN to BSN” degree program.

NWTHS said the “ADN to BSN” degree is an 11-month online program offered by WT and its full-time RN’s with an Associate’s Degree in Nursing are qualified to enroll.

Currently, NWTHS said its approved reimbursement policy reimburses employees up to $5,250 per calendar year (tax-free) for tuition reimbursement, but with this online program, NWTHS will pay up to $10,000*. The online program’s projected cost is $8,500 said NWTHS.

“Northwest Texas Healthcare System is honored to have the opportunity to help our aspiring nurses who are interested in receiving their Bachelors of Science in Nursing through the West Texas A&M University online “ADN to BSN” degree program,” shared Patti Thompson, Chief Nursing Officer at NWTHS.

Requirements for students to receive reimbursement include maintaining at least a “Meets Expectation” performance review and completing classes scoring a “B” or above.

“Learning is a lifelong process of discovery; thus healthcare education and research never end. WT’s Department of Nursing could not be more happy to partner with Northwest Texas Healthcare System and provide their RNs an opportunity to continue to learn and grow professionally by earning a baccalaureate in nursing through our outstanding RN-BSN curriculum. We are proud of our programs and proud of this exciting, new partnership with Northwest Texas Healthcare System,” said Dr. J. Dirk Nelson, dean, WT College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

More information can be found here.