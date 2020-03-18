Northwest Texas Healthcare System opens testing site

Breaking News
Northwest Texas Hospital (FILE)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) has announced the opening of a testing site that will be by appointment only.

NWTHS said callers will be screened, and based on their answers, will be instructed to proceed to the testing site at a scheduled time should they meet the proper criteria.

The testing site will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Officials said the results will not be immediately available, and may be several days for test results to be communicated by a NWTHS team member.

NWTHS said the testing site location will only be communicated to the caller should they meet the criteria for further testing.

Health officials said if you are experiencing a fever, cough, shortness of breath and have traveled outside the U.S., call (806) 354-1300 to be tested.

