AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas HealthCare System Behavioral Health released details on its new Center for Mental Wellness at 121 Westgate Parkway after its ribbon cutting that took place on July 11.

According to a release from NWTHS, the center is a “specialized clinic offering group therapies for those struggling with anxiety, depression, grief/loss, and trauma.”

The release added national statistics from the National Alliance on Mental Illness providing that one in five adults experience mental illness, 17% of youth ages 6-17 years experience a mental health disorder and one in 20 adults experience serious mental illness.

As the 2022 United Way Community Status reported that the death by suicide rate continues to be a concern, according to the release, the NWTHS aims to enact solutions for mental health needs in the community.

“We are proud to offer our community a safe space to share their mental health journey with professionals who can help provide strategies and tactics as they find their way forward,” added the leadership team at the center.

For more information on the center call 806-351-7150 or visit nwthsbehavioralhealth.com.