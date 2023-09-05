AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) announced the appointment of Jason Barrett, MBA, FACHE as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective Tuesday.

According to NWTHS, Barrett brings extensive experience and a “proven track record of driving patient-centered growth and innovation in the healthcare industry.”

“We are proud to welcome Jason as our new CEO,” expressed Board of Governors Chair Kyle Ingham. “His exceptional leadership skills, strategic insights and deep industry knowledge make hime the ideal choice to lead NWTHS.”

Barrett, according to NWTHS, was the previous CEO for the Flagler Health System and he went on to transform and expand the system in order to further provide comprehensive health services and earn national brand recognition.