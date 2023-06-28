AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced it has made a donation of $3,609.60 to the Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation’s 24 Hours in the Canyon.

“I’m speechless. We were so disappointed about the cancellation of this year’s event because of the flooding. It has truly been a blessing to know we are supported by our friends at Northwest,” said Ryan Parnell, 24 Hours in the Canyon Director.

The proceeds were designated to go to 24 Hours in the Canyon and were raised by employees of Northwest through t-shirt purchases.