AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System recently partnered with the High Plains Food Bank to provide a monthly Diabetes Support Group, set to begin on Thursday as part of National Diabetes Awareness Month.

Officials detailed that the High Plains Food Bank, located at 815 Ross St., will host the monthly educational support group from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday for community members who have been diagnosed with diabetes.

Amanda Ast, Diabetes Educator at NWTHS, often provides educational classes for the community, recently adding a gestational diabetes class as “diabetes in pregnant mothers has increased,” according to officials.

“Education is key when learning to manage your diabetes and NWTHS is committed to offering resources and welcomes opportunities to partner with other organizations as we fight to end diabetes,” Ast said.

Officials added that the month provides awareness “that more than 37 million Americans have been diagnosed with diabetes,” meaning that nearly one in two individuals have diabetes or prediabetes.

Visit the NWTHS website for more information on available events and programs.