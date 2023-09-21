AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System is marking the 20th anniversary of service at its Heart Hospital, and the hospital has invited the community to come celebrate on Thursday.

According to officials with NWTHS, the celebration will take place from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday in the Heart Hospital Lobby, located at 1501 S. Coulter.

The Heart Hospital, officials noted, “has been dedicated to fighting America’s No. 1 killer, heart disease.” The medical staff and professionals at the hospital continue to work to bring the latest technology to patients with cardiovascular disease throughout the Texas Panhandle.