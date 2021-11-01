Northwest Texas Healthcare System Diabetes Center brings awareness during National Diabetes Awareness Month

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Diabetes Center, recognized by the American Diabetes Association, said it will be hosting a Continuing Education Lecture series to celebrate “Diabetes Management in the past 100 Years” for National Diabetes Awareness Month.

NWTHS said, during Diabetes Awareness Month, Amanda Ast, MS, RD/LD Diabetes Educator, will discuss impactful information and the latest research for medical professionals.

Amanda Ast said she will continue her monthly classes, “Living With Diabetes” for people diagnosed with Diabetes that want to learn more about how to manage life with diabetes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 40% of people who passed away from COVID-19 were living with diabetes. NWTHS said it provides resources for medical professionals and patients including nutrition counseling and one-on-one diabetes education.

More information can be found here.