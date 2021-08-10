Northwest Texas Healthcare System Children`s Hospital presents check to March of Dimes for over $7,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Northwest Texas Healthcare System Children’s Hospital presented a check to the March of Dimes Tuesday that totaled $7,026.

Fundraising activities at the Hospital for the past few weeks encouraged employees to participate and be able to present the March of Dimes with this check.

Since 2001, the Hospital has raised more than $200,000 for the March of Dimes. The funds raised go directly to help mothers and babies in the community.

The March of Dimes’ mission is to reduce the rising rates of preterm birth, and maternal mortality and morbidity.