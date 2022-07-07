AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System announced it has received an award from the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists according to a news release from NWTHS.

According to the news release, Northwest Texas Healthcare System was recognized by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists – Texas for Outstanding Maternal Quality. The award is given for maternal health achievements of which NWTHS was cited for 100% compliance.

“This award is an attestation to the hard work the team has dedicated to providing our community the best maternal care. To be cited by physician experts for patient safety and outcomes is truly an incredible honor for Northwest,” shared Patti Thompson, MBA, NEA-BC, CPHQ, RN, Chief Nursing Officer at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

NWTHS said its Childbirth Center is a Texas Department of State Health Services designated Level III unit, the highest level in Amarillo. The Center provides care for pregnant and postpartum women in Amarillo and the surrounding region which includes 24- hour Anesthesia, 24-hour Fetal Medicine, and a High-Risk OB team for transportation of high-risk pregnant mothers.