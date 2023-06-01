(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of June 1, 2023.)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System Behavioral Health is set to host a special program for educators from June 14 to June 30 at the Center for Mental Wellness, located at 121 Westgate Parkway, Ste 40, an announcement read.

The announcement further detailed that the sessions will take place on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays as educators will have the opportunity to “ease potential teacher struggles” including the following:

Maintaining classroom discipline and other behaviors;

Filling in gaps for absent teachers;

Working with parents and their concerns;

Expectations related to student learning;

Mindfulness and self-care; and

Other topics.

Call 806-351-7150 to register for in-person or virtual sessions and for more information on the program.