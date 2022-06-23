AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) announced that it was recognized with a national award for its efforts to raise organ and tissue donation awareness throughout the year.

Hospital officials noted that the promotion campaign used by the system was sponsored by the US Department of Health and Human Services’ Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA). Through the administration’s Workplace Partnership for Life Hospital Campaign, NWTHS received a Platinum Award for its efforts to host registry campaigns and educate staff, patients, visitors, and community members about the need for organ and tissue donors.

“This award recognizes NWTHS dedication to the mission of Northwest which is leading the way in the health and well-being of the Texas Panhandle by providing patient-centered care,” said Ryan Chandler, the CEO of NWTHS, “With this Platinum Award, Northwest continues to be the community leader in the Texas Panhandle.”