Northwest Texas Healthcare System announces ‘No Visitor’ policy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) has announced a No Visitor policy effective March 18.

NWTHS said this is for the safety and health of patients, employees and providers, and visitors.

The hospital said in certain circumstances, one support person will be permitted for the following patients:

Labor and Delivery

Postpartum

Neonatal Intensive Care

Pediatrics

NWTHS said patients coming to the Emergency Department may be accompanied by one person; however, if the patient is admitted they will not be able to continue to the patient room.

Outpatient services will also be impacted, pediatric and special needs patients may have one support person.

Screening stations will be in place upon entering the hospital at the two entry points. The Main Entrance will be open from 5:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Emergency Department entrance will be open and entrants will be required to follow the screening process.

