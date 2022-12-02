AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northwest Physicians Group is set to host a ribbon cutting ceremony for its new Primary Care Center at 2 p.m. Friday at the center, located at 5601 I-40 West, Suite 100.

A news release from the Northwest Physicians Group detailed that the new center will have eight primary care physicians with an onsite lab, imaging, and extended hours.

The Association of American Medical Colleges reported a projection of 17,800 and 48,000 of physicians in the U.S. and according to the release, Texas Hospital Association has reported a “critical shortage” of physicians for the Texas Panhandle.

“Northwest Physicians Group has been recruiting and employing primary care physicians for some time to help meet the need in our community and are excited to provide highly trained and qualified physicians,” the release said.

The following list of board-certified physicians will be located at the Primary Care Center:

Sean Daniel Anderson, MD

Shyla Arismendez, MD

Susan Goetz, MD

Koley C. Pack, MD

Steven B. Rossi, MD

John F. Slaton, DO

Crystal L. Stewart, MD

Seth Wilhelm, MD

For additional services visit the Northwest Physicians Group website.