Northwest introduces its first baby of the New Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System introduced X’Alenya Baca, the first baby born there in 2022. They said mother Cynthia Baca delivered her baby at 6:04 a.m. on Saturday, Jan 1.

A press release said that Baca didn’t know until she was at the hospital that her baby could be the first one born at NWTHS in 2022.

“I didn’t know that my water was going to break last night,” Baca said. “It’s exciting that I had my baby on New Year’s Day.”

Charge Nurse in Labor and Delivery Kim Ball said it is always specials for everyone to deliver a baby on a holiday.

“It’s always special to have the first baby of the year,” Ball said. “It’s special to the family to be recognized for having the first baby of the year.”

NWTHS said they congratulate Cynthia Baca for the special delivery. They also said that both Baca and X’Alenya are doing great, and they wished them a happy New Year.