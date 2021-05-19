Severe Weather Tools

Northwest Hospital celebrates National EMS week

Photo via Northwest Texas Hospital Facebook

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Northwest Texas Healthcare System (NWTHS) is hosting a cookout for EMS providers, today May 19, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 10 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. to show appreciation for the important work that they do for the community, according to Northwest Hospital.

This annual awareness has been celebrated since 1974 and NWTHS has continued to celebrate these medical professionals who are important in our community.

