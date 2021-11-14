Northside United Pentecostal Church hosts We Care Coat Drive

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Getting ready for winter. That is what the Northside United Pentecostal Church is doing with their annual We Care coat drive.

The We Care coat drive started in 2007 with only 50 coats, but over the past 14 years Northside United Pentecostal Church has been able to grow the event and in 2019, they gave out over 300 coats.

Aaron Johnson, associate pastor at Northside United Pentecostal Church said it’s important to share the gospel as well as help the community.

“This morning we had church in our auditorium and that was taking care of people’s souls, but we don’t just let the church stop at taking care of people’s souls. We also want to help them wherever we can and so that’s our mission and that’s why we call this event we care. We want to let the people in our community know this church northside, we care about the community and those in need,” said Johnson.

Johnson added the church typically puts on the event in the second weekend of November so they can get coats to people before it gets cold.

He said the weather plays a factor in how many people come out to the event, depending on how cold it is outside.

Johnson said most of the coats are donated or bought from a cash donation.

He added it means a lot to the church to fill a need in the community.

“Its the second most important thing we do here is that we help somebody in their point of need, whatever that is. We have adults here getting coats, there are kids here getting coats and we just want to reach out to our community meet them where their needs are,” said Johnson.

Johnson said they passed out flyers to the community of North Amarillo to get the word out about the coat drive, but said the drive was open to the entirety of Amarillo to help those that needed assistance.

Alongside the coat drive, the church also served a chili dinner. Johnson added the food that was serviced at Saturday’s coat drive was donated primarily by Affiliated Foods and United.