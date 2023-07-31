AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northside Toy Drive is getting Christmas started early in the middle of a hot summer with a day party set for Aug. 5.

“The Toy Drive started about 11 years ago,” said C.C. Combs, a founding board member of the Northside Toy Drive. “It’s a program that we all came together grouping on me and we and the young lady, we all came together to figure out what we can do on the north side of town to help out kids that are in need.”

The Toy Drive goes down every year around Christmas time to give back to area families in need, and it all starts Saturday, Aug. 5 with the Day Party Experience at Crush Wine Bar & Grill.

“We want everybody just to come out, have a good time. Come in, enjoy the festivities, meet everyone just enjoy each other and just see all the good things that we’re doing for the community,” Combs said.

Combs told us the day party kicks off table sales for the Black Tie Affair which takes place on Friday, Dec. 15 at the Amarillo Civic Center.

“If you want to party, you want to dance and listen to some good music you want to come out you don’t want to miss it,” Combs told myhighplains.com.

Combs said that organizing the drive is a lot of work, but it’s all worth it to put smiles on kids faces, who otherwise might not have a reason to do so.

“It’s a beautiful thing,” Combs said. “To sit back and see kids that are in need of toys our kids were able to help out with so we’ll go out and we’ll we’ll hand out a hand a toy to a young kid and you see the light and the joy that lights up in their face. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Community unity in all shapes, forms, and toys.